Three national tours launching at Shea’s bringing millions in economic impact to Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three national tours, Frozen, Tootsie, and To Kill A Mockingbird, will launch from Shea’s Buffalo Theatre as part of the M&T Bank Broadway Series.

Frozen will kick off the series this September.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the productions:

Disney’s Frozen: September 10 – 24, 2021

September 10 – 24, 2021 Tootsie: October 10 – 16, 2021

October 10 – 16, 2021 Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird: March 27 – April 2, 2022

Shea’s officials say this will result in more than a $25 million economic impact on Western New York.

Each show will arrive three to six weeks before the performance dates to conduct technical rehearsals and other pre-tour activities at Shea’s.

Officials tell News 4 the Queen City will have an economic benefit from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking, and other businesses that theatergoers and production staff will visit, resulting in hundreds of jobs.

“Not only will these productions be spending money in our community, but they will also hire local workers and create hundreds of jobs. It has been a long road to get back, but the future is bright in Buffalo’s Theatre District. Arts and culture are vital for a thriving economy – which in turn builds better-connected communities while elevating the quality of life in our region,” Shea’s President Michael Murphy said.

Shea’s officials also say they will be transitioning to mobile ticketing for all events at their theatres to provide a contactless and more eco-friendly way to enter the theatre safely. The performing arts center is also looking to reduce the risk of lost, stolen, or counterfeit tickets.

