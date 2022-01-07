WATCH: Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin talks State of the State on Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning on Wake Up!, we had a chance to speak with the Lieutenant Governor of New York — Brian Benjamin.

Watch the video above, where he and News 4’s Mel Orlins discussed a number of topics from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent State of the State address.

