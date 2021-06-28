“Write down, Byron Brown”: 4-term Buffalo mayor to seek write-in campaign in November election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After almost a week of speculation, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has announced he will seek a write-in campaign in the November election.

“Let’s be clear that until November, there is no mayor-elect,” Brown said during Monday’s press conference. “There is only one mayor of Buffalo, and that is Mayor Byron Brown.”

Brown’s campaign released a statement last Friday saying he was seriously considering a write-in.

The Brown campaign claimed hundreds of people contacted the mayor to ask him to run a November write-in campaign and that an equal number of people offered financial support.

Last Tuesday, presumptive mayor-elect India Walton defeated the four-term Mayor Brown in the primary.

Results saw Walton pull a stunning upset, unofficially beating Brown 11,132-9,625.

The mayor did not concede that night, telling supporters his original plan was to wait for every vote to be counted.

Absentee ballots are set to be counted Wednesday.

Walton’s spokesperson Seamus Gallivan claimed she received support from several local and national leaders as well.

As for the Erie County Democratic Committee, Chairman Jeremy Zellner told News 4 the party will not back Brown during his write-in campaign.

The presumptive mayor-elect, Democratic Socialist, India Walton responded minutes after Brown’s announcement saying:

Byron Brown’s decision to run a write-in campaign supported by Carl Paladino and the PBA is deeply disappointing. Brown can attempt to distance himself from Paladino all he wants, but it is clear who is really behind this campaign. We urge Brown to accept the will of the voters, end this futile campaign, and help us work towards a seamless transition. It would be a shame for Brown to ruin his legacy by partnering with right-wing real estate developers in this pointless effort. The people of Buffalo deserve so much better than this.” Presumptive mayor-elect India Walton

