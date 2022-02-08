WATCH: Nikki’s Chocolates WNY’s unique treats for Valentine’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Does your partner have a sweet tooth? With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s the perfect time to satisfy one’s craving for chocolate.

Tuesday morning, Nikki’s Chocolates WNY Owner Jannell Eason shared some great ideas for Valentine’s Day. Learn more about what the store has for sale in the video above.

Nikki’s Chocolates WNY is located at 27 Chandler Street in Buffalo. To find it there, head to the second floor and go to suite 205.

