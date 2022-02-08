WATCH: Nikki’s Chocolates WNY’s unique treats for Valentine’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Does your partner have a sweet tooth? With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s the perfect time to satisfy one’s craving for chocolate.
Tuesday morning, Nikki’s Chocolates WNY Owner Jannell Eason shared some great ideas for Valentine’s Day. Learn more about what the store has for sale in the video above.
Nikki’s Chocolates WNY is located at 27 Chandler Street in Buffalo. To find it there, head to the second floor and go to suite 205.
Latest Posts
- Stewart’s Shops offering 50¢ ice cream cones on Valentines Day
- Big Game Bound: HOF RB Eric Dickerson, former Colts and Bears coach Chuck Pagano talk Super Bowl
- Oishei Children’s Hospital nurse celebrates her birthday working with the nurse who took care of her in NICU
- Canton to candles: Terrell Owens finds success after football
- Starting Friday, minors will need an escort at the Walden Galleria every day
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.