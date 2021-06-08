WATCH: Pride Flag raised at Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, employees of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center raised the Pride Flag at Kaminski Park & Gardens.
Roswell Park President and CEO Dr. Candace Johnson gave remarks during the ceremony. You can hear them in the video above and watch the raising of the flag in the video below.
GALLERY | National Best Friends Day
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.