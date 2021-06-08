WATCH: Pride Flag raised at Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- A little over a year ago, Naquasia Boyd was earning her living in New York City, offering vegan meal prep services to her clientele when the pandemic hit and changed her plans.

So, having previously lived in Western New York during college, Naquasia says she came back to the place that felt right for her to continue operating her small business. Today, she operates her own online store Studio Vegan while baking vegan desserts, acting as a personal chef, and selling goodies at varying farmer's markets in Buffalo.