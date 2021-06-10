WATCH: See the partial solar eclipse over Buffalo

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Were you able to watch the partial solar eclipse Thursday morning?

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak got a chance to see it from the roof of the Buffalo Museum of Science. Check it out in the video above!

MORE | Partial solar eclipse visible in Buffalo at dawn Thursday

During the morning, we spoke with the museum’s Observatory Manager, Tim Collins. Watch the interview in the video below:

  • Bob, Grand Island
  • Byron, Gowanda
  • Photo courtesy of a viewer in Cheektowaga
  • Ellie, Amherst
  • Photo from News 4 Wake Up!
  • Jonathan, Orchard Park
  • Jennifer, Akron
  • Greg, Grand Island
  • Mike, Varysburg

And while you’re looking up, look back at 2017’s eclipse here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories