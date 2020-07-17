Water main break at E. Ferry St. and Bailey Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A water main break was reported in the area of E. Ferry St. and Bailey Ave. Friday morning in Buffalo.

The video above shows the scene, where brown water began to flood in the street.

About 30 customers are being impacted by the break, which is expected to be fixed by Friday evening.

Traffic in the area may be shifted elsewhere. Drivers are asked to use caution.

