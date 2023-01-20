BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parts of Seneca Street are closed down due to a water main break that happened Friday morning, according to city officials.

Just before 8 a.m., a water main break occurred on Seneca Street near James Coppola Boulevard. Seneca Street is closed to eastbound traffic between Bailey Avenue and Hayes Place.

Officials say there are some commercial customers without water, as of Friday afternoon.

According to officials, crews are continuing to work on the break and hope to restore water to customers by Friday evening.