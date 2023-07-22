BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works is working on a water main break on Delaware Avenue between Tupper Street and Edward Street, according to city officials.
Officials said the water main break occurred on Friday night. Water is expected to be restored by later this afternoon.
Crews are also addressing road repairs and traffic will be affected in the area “at least” through the rest of the weekend.
