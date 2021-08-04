Waterfront Wednesdays allows families to experience Buffalo from a new perspective through August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the brainchild of Dennis Galucki and Lisa Cooper, Waterfront Wednesdays are a collaborative effort between two of the oldest waterfront attractions– (buffalo harbor cruises and the naval park) and the two newest attractions– (explore and more and the carousel)

This past July, Galucki, and Cooper began giving families a chance to experience the queen city from a fresh perspective. That chance happens every Wednesday on the water at 2 pm and 4 pm. But it only lasts until the end of August. So, you’ll want to grab your tickets before the event wraps up.

Each Wednesday while you’re on-board vessels like the “miss buffalo ii”, you’ll have access to drinks and food while taking in the scenery. You’ll also get a lesson in 7-1-6 history with an amazing narrative from Dennis Galucki of Imagine Greater Buffalo. In it, he touches on everything buffalo- like the history of the lighthouse and more.

To learn more about Waterfront Wednesdays, click here.