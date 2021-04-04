‘We R Buffalo Strong’ made sure Buffalo’s homeless had an Easter meal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local group that helps people who are homeless, started by a woman who once fell on tough times herself made sure no one has forgotten this Easter Sunday.

The organization We R Buffalo Strong dished out 200 meals to homeless men, women and veterans downtown.

This was the eighth time the organization held this special easter lunch.

Organizers say they are happy to host this meal for those who need it because so many Western New Yorkers have struggled to survive throughout this pandemic.

“They don’t have a home so we at we r buffalo strong give them our food our love to give them a sense of normalcy,” said Phillips-Garcia.

Normally We R Buffalo Strong would host a sit-down dinner today for those who came out for a meal. But because of COVID precautions, meals were served to go.

Founder Evette Phillips Garcia thanks all the businesses whose donations made it possible to help those in need.