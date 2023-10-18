BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Explore & More Children’s Museum offers four floors full of family fun, and with the new renovations as your walk through the door, you may see something new when you come to explore.

“We are an museum that is certainly for the community, we want to be a place where all can come and play, learn and grow” said JoAnna Jacob, the director of institutional advancement. “Adults are kids too, we all need to have a little fun.”

While being closed for a month, they worked on maintenance and renovations to enhance the experience.

“When the kids come they’re going to go, ‘Wow’, they’re going to see their favorites but they’re going to see something that’s enhanced, painting and just some new items on the floor,” said Michelle Urbanczyk, the president & CEO of Explore & More. “I had someone suggest that we should do a scavenger of what has changed because every time they come, we’re changing something, and I think that’s what make its fun and magical.”

They’ve added some new exhibits, including a modern recycling truck teaching children about practicing recycling and going green.

“We really wanted to teach our families the importance of recycling, being good stewards of the planet, which is huge, and then we also wanted to talk about the safety elements, which we tell kids, always safety first, but that’s what Modern does as well,” said Urbanczyk.

Along the path of renovations, come a new way to read a story beyond the picture book pages.

“A Story Walk asks you to imagine and move, and take your curiosity different places,” said Meg Howe, owner of Alice, Everafter Books, a local bookstore. “Explore & More’s mission is to build children’s curiosity through play and our mission at Alice, Ever After, is to find places to wonder.”

Throughout the museum, you can find excerpts of a picture book throughout the museum, and they plan on switching out stories throughout the year, and hope to add more Story Walks throughout the community.

The Museum continues to work on enhancing the exploring experience, and will continue to work on additions for the next few years, but they are officially open for play.

To see more information about their hours of operations, and a full list of fall activities, including their Fall Family Fun Fest for kids, or their Haunts and Hops event for adults, visit their website here.