BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, the Supreme Court handed down a decision that overturns Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional protection for an abortion, which has been in place since 1973.

Since the decision was released from the high court, protesters opposing the ruling have taken to the streets in protest in many cities across the country, including in Buffalo. Pro-choice demonstrators from across Western New York gathered in downtown Buffalo outside City Hall to sound-off about the Supreme Court’s decision. They say they are angry and disappointed.

The crowd was chanting, “We will not comply” and “Get your bans off our bodies”.

“This has to stop and it has gone too far,” Katrina Nasca of Eden said.

Abortion rights supporters began their demonstration in Niagara Square before marching down Delaware Avenue. Protesters say even though abortion is protected in New York State, they are still upset.

“I think it’s ridiculous that I am 16-years-old and need to fight for my born rights,” Skyler Marchitte of Eden said.

Nasca was there protesting with her daughter. She says she does not want her daughter’s generation to have to fight for access to abortions.

“It makes me want to cry that I have to fight for something that was fought for so many years ago. Women should not have to fight for the health of their bodies and their wellness,” Nasca added.

Her daughter, Sophia, said it is difficult to handle this news while also being a high school student.

“It is definitely overwhelming and it just adds onto things that we deal with as women and younger people,” Sophia Nasca said.

There were demonstrators in the crowd who say access to an abortion actually saved their lives.

“I’ve had an abortion. I had one when I was 15. It saved my life. My mother had a late term abortion in 1973. [It] Could have killed her if she did not have that. I would not be here speaking to you today,” Jennifer Page, abortion activist, said.

Page also outlined to the crowd that there are abortion medications that are safe for at-home use.

“I have a daughter. I have a trans daughter. I’ve had an abortion myself. I’ve had a miscarriage. I don’t feel like I should go to jail for that,” Jessica Rojas said.

While many criticize the Supreme Court, others say all politicians in Washington are to blame.

“What politicians think is different thing. We all have our personal opinions and we should express ourselves,” Omkar Desai added.

“I just feel at a complete loss right now because this is Democrats fault as much as Republicans. The only people that are here to save us are us,” Page continued.

Moving forward, the pro-choice protestors say they want to ensure abortions are safe and legal for the next generation.

“I just want to make sure that they can be safe and that the government is going to protect them and not strip away their rights,” Rojas concluded.

Some of the demonstrators say they best way they can send a message to politicians is to stay in the streets and keep protesting. There were no pro-life counter protestors in Niagara Square.

***