Weekend hockey championship event at HarborCenter to be played without fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–At the recommendation of Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, the NYSPHSAA will not allow fans at the NYSPHAA Ice Hockey Championships at HarborCenter this weekend.

“This is certainly not the type of championship atmosphere our association strives to provide to our student-athletes and their communities. This decision is being made at the recommendation of the Erie County Department of Health out of an abundance of caution as we address the coronavirus,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said.

The championships will stream live on the NFHS Network as originally planned.

Media must apply for an event-specific credential to cover the ice hockey championships.

According to the NYSPHAA, credential requests should be sent to cwatson@nysphaa.org no later than 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Pre-purchased tickets for this event will be fully refunded in the next 24 hours.