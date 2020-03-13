Wegmans changing hours temporarily amid COVID-19 concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wegmans updated its response to COVID-19 on Friday.

The company is temporarily changing its hours of operation. All stores here in New York State, besides Brooklyn, and in Erie, Pennsylvania will open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Stores will use the additional overnight hours to clean and restock products.

Wegmans says it’s continuing to take additional measures to ensure health and safety like adding additional hand sanitizer stations and restricting the use of reusable cups to the self-serve coffee bar, only.

It’s also still limiting the purchase of some products:

Limit of 4 each per order

Wegmans purified, distilled, and spring water, 1 gallon

Limit of 3 each per order

Hand sanitizer

Rubbing alcohol

Alcohol wipes and prep pads

Hydrogen peroxide

Limit of 2 each per order

All Wegmans disinfecting wipes, 75 count

All Clorox disinfecting wipes

All Lysol disinfecting wipes

Wegmans towelettes, 40 count

Wegmans water, 35 and 24 packs

Limit of 1 each per order