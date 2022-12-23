BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul warned Western New Yorkers to finish their holiday shopping on Thursday before the storm hit. It turned out to be sage advice.

The Buffalo area’s largest supermarket chains, Wegmans and Tops, are both closing early Friday due to weather conditions.

All Wegmans stores in Erie County and Niagara County will be closed until after Christmas. They will close at noon Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Tops is closing Erie and Niagara county stores at 2 p.m. Friday. “Weather conditions will dictate when we will reopen,” they said.

The storm is expected to bring near-hurricane force winds and snow to the Buffalo area, resulting in blizzard-like conditions through much of the holiday weekend.

4WARN WEATHER | See the latest weather forecast, alerts and updates here.

Erie County’s Public Works commissioner, William Geary, urged drivers to stay off the roads, noting that it will not even be safe for snow plows to drive during much of the day Friday. The NFTA suspended all bus and rail service Friday.

“The safety of our customers and employees continues to be our top priority,” Wegmans said in a statement. “Given the weather forecast, all Erie and Niagara County Wegmans stores will close at noon today. We plan to reopen our stores at 6 am Monday, December 26. Please be safe. We apologize for an inconvenience this may cause.”

“Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions, and for the safety of our associates and customers, Tops has made the decision to close all of its stores located in Erie & Niagara counties at 2:00pm today,” the store said. “Our distribution center will also be closing at 2pm. Weather conditions will dictate when we will reopen. Please watch our social media pages for updates. Thank you.”