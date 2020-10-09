Wegmans drive-thru flu shot clinic begins Saturday

(WIVB)–Flu season is underway, and Wegmans has a safe and easy way for you to get vaccinated from the comfort of your car.

The grocery store chain is offering drive-thru flu clinics this fall.

The first will be held this Saturday at the Wegmans on Amherst Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You won’t need to set up an appointment, but you do need a mask and your insurance card when you show up to get a shot.

Another drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held the following Saturday at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard. That’s also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.