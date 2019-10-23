Wegmans teaming with local law enforcement for prescription medication drop-off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wegmans will partner with local law enforcement on Saturday to host community prescription medication drop-offs.

Only pills and patches will be accepted, Wegmans asks for no liquids, needles or sharps.

“The devastation of the opioid epidemic is far reaching, affecting communities across our markets and the nation,” said John Carlo, Wegmans Senior Vice President of Pharmacy. “It’s more important than ever to remove unused prescription drugs from the home as the first step in preventing abuse. With the help of local law enforcement, we’re able to host these drop-off events, increasing awareness of this crisis and empowering community members to be part of the solution.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating locations in the Buffalo area will be the Wegmans on Dick Road, Losson Road, McKinley, and Military Road.