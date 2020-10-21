Welcome News 4’s new weekend morning anchor, Abby Fridmann!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Please welcome News 4’s newest weekend morning anchor– Abby Fridmann.

Abby is a Western New York native. She graduated from Lancaster High School, SUNY Brockport, and Syracuse University.

She comes to us from our Nexstar sister station in Vermont where she is a morning anchor and reporter. She also worked in DC as a Capitol Hill reporter.

During her time in Vermont, Abby covered President Trump’s Pre-Primary rally in Manchester and reported as Bernie Sanders cast his 2020 Town Meeting Day vote before his Presidential campaign rally.

Abby is thrilled to come back home to Buffalo.

