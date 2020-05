BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Independent Health and Pegula Sports and Entertainment are teaming up to hand out 10,000 wellness bags to families in Buffalo.

These bags contain several essentail items, including hand sanitizer, reusable masks, soap, washclothes, toothbrushes, and even some recreational items.

They’ll be given to Buffalo Public School families between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

They can be picked up at School #89 on at 106 Appenheimer Ave.