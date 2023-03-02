BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re less than two weeks away from the 2023 Shamrock Run.
Thursday morning on Wake Up!, Patrick Gormley, the executive director of the Old First Ward Community Association, joined News 4 to talk about it.
Watch the interview in the video above and learn more about the March 11 event here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.