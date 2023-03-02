BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re less than two weeks away from the 2023 Shamrock Run.

Thursday morning on Wake Up!, Patrick Gormley, the executive director of the Old First Ward Community Association, joined News 4 to talk about it.

Watch the interview in the video above and learn more about the March 11 event here.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.