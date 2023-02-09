BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re not planning on spending thousands of dollars to go watch the Super Bowl in person, but you still want that big crowd of football fans experience, many local restaurants are hosting watch parties to bring everyone together.

“It’s going to be a great time.” Jay Manno, owner of Soho Buffalo and Frankie Primo’s said. “It’s a feel-good thing. Obviously, we would have liked different teams in there, at least one different team in there — but we’re a sports town. People want to go out and support sports teams.”

For the 23rd year, Soho will be hosting football fans to come watch the Super Bowl together, and he believes legalized gambling and football pools will also bring people out to watch the game. With 20 TVs to watch from, a top shelf open bar open for four hours and a grand buffet at halftime, Manno encourages people to come out and enjoy the game.

“Obviously it’s been a rough year. We’ve have had some bad weather breaks, three snow storms all falling on weekends. So, every little bit helps,” said Manno.

The week will be busy for both Soho and Frankie Primo’s, including Galentine’s Day events at Soho, and Valentine’s Day coming up this Tuesday.

If you would like to purchase tickets or make a reservation to watch the big game at Soho, click/tap here for more information. If you would like to find out more information on Frankie Primo’s, click/tap here.