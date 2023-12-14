BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Common Councilwoman-elect Zeneta Everhart is in the nation’s capital, attending a conference and speaking with White House leaders about underserved communities and advocating for Buffalo’s East Side.

Everhart has made multiple trips to Washington, D.C. since May of last year, advocating for gun reform after her son, Zaire Goodman, was injured in the Tops Mass Shooting. On Thursday, she attended a conference focused on helping underserved communities across New York State.

“For me it is about the city because I don’t want to see one neighborhood and others not,” Everhart said. “There are so many issues with jobs, education, access to health care. We’re dealing with so many things. We’re dealing with crime in our neighborhoods and we just have to make sure that we stay at the table.”

In a White House briefing earlier this week, Everhart said she learned she would be meeting with other community advocated and elected officials. She hopes to bring back lessons she’s learned to Buffalo and to the common council in January. Also, she wants to keep Buffalo in the national conversation in order to get more federal dollars flowing into and staying on the East Side.

“I want to be at these tables because I’m going to need help to build the type of city and the type of council district that I want to see. I think that people deserve this. The people of the East Side of Buffalo have dealt with so many issues for so many years, decades we’re talking,” Everhart added. “Every time I’m invited to the White House, my conversation is always about the entire city of Buffalo because we have people who are struggling.”

In the briefing, Everhart said Greg Jackson, who was recently appointed the deputy director of the office of gun violence prevention, senior White House advisor Tom Perez and Gene Sperling, who is the American Rescue Plan coordinator, would also be attending. They estimated that 30 people would be participating in the conference.

WNY Women’s Foundation CEO Sheri Scavone accompanied Everhart on this trip. The foundation is committed to creating better child care systems, which will help not only young people in the community, but also mother’s who can join the workforce, and local daycares and afterschool programs.

“As I carry the stories of child care providers on how the stabilization dollars have worked, what we have to leave is that there is an immediate need for the stabilization for child care if it is going to serve our communities at all,” Scavone said. “We leave billions of dollars on the table every single year in lost economic growth as result of not having enough care.”

Other topics brought to the table included efforts to curb crime and gun violence, education, and homelessness.

Everhart says she wants to advocate for grassroots organizations on the East Side, so they can reap the benefits of federal resources directly from the White House.

“How do we fix that gap? How do we connect the resources that are coming down with the streets in the City of Buffalo?” Everhart questioned. “I can guarantee to the residents of the City of Buffalo that this [trip] is us delivering for them.”

Everhart will be sworn in as Masten District Councilwoman in January.