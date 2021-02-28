West Herr donates $50,000 to help keep USS The Sullivans afloat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local business is helping U.S.S. The Sullivans stay afloat.

West Herr Automotive Group announced it’s donating $50,000 to the cause.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park announced last week the weather and age of the ship have caused extensive damage to the hull.

The Sullivans is now taking on water and needs $100,000 in emergency funding to stop the historic ship from sinking.

The naval park says West Herr turned its donation into a community challenge to save The Sullivans.

“The USS The Sullivans, the motto of the ship is ‘we stick together’ and its really fitting because that says a lot about Buffalo, and that’s kind of Buffalo, Were the city of good neighbors and we stick together. Whenever there’s a challenge and we do it time and time again, this community steps and helps those that need the help.” Dan Mecca, Volunteer, Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park

Park officials say this money is just for emergency repairs. A more extensive restoration of The Sullivans is planned.

It could cost close to a million dollars to get her sea-worthy for decades to come.