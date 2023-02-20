BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As those around the world hear the news that former President Jimmy Carter is transitioning to hospice care, many are reflecting on their memories of him.
This includes former Erie County Democratic Chair Len Lenihan, who met President Carter several times, including when he visited Buffalo in 1976.
“He just had this spontaneous enthusiasm about him,’ Lenihan said about his lasting memory of Carter.
On News 4 at 5:30 on Monday, Lenihan shared his memories of Carter and reflected on his legacy, including his productive post-presidency.
