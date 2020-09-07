Western New York unions celebrating Labor Day with car caravan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York’s unions are still finding ways to celebrate Labor Day although the annual parade is called off.

The Buffalo Central Labor Council is hosting a Labor Day car caravan in its place.

The cars will leave the Cazenovia Park Casino around noon today.

Drivers will then tour Buffalo’s working class neighborhoods.

Organizers say its important to still recognize Labor Day and teach a new generation about unions.

This year’s caravan is honoring front line and essential workers.