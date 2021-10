(WIVB) — You’ll have to punch a few more numbers in your phone starting this Sunday.

Western New Yorkers who live in the 716 area code will now be required to use 10 digit dialing.

Local calls dialed with just 7 digits will not go through.

The FCC is making the change so anyone in crisis can reach the National Suicide Prevention lifeline quicker, which becomes available nationwide in July 2022.

The FCC has approved 988 as the new number for the lifeline.