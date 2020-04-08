1,000 respirator masks being donated to local first responders

1  of  3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The McGuire Group is donating 1,000 N95 respirator masks to first responders in western New York.

The group operates a number of skilled nursing facilities, including Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg, Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga, Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Williamsville, Northgate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda and Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca.

“My family has been part of the Western New York health care landscape for many years and finds this a way to give back to the men and women who are putting themselves on the front line every day,” stated Jim McGuire, CEO.

Co-CEO Stephen Mercurio added, “Caring has always been and continues to be our mission; these masks will ensure that our area’s first responders are adequately protected.”

Those who are interested in obtaining masks can visit The McGuire Group’s corporate office at 455 Cayuga Rd., Suite 200, in Buffalo. Masks will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Monday.

Appropriate identification as an active or retired first responder is required.

