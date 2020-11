BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 13,000 coats have been collected during this year’s Coats 4 Kids campaign.

A couple thousand of them have already been distributed.

There’s still a need for hats, gloves and kids’ jackets, which can be dropped off at Colvin Cleaners.

They’re located at 2375 Elmwood Ave. in Kenmore.

