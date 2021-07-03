Jay’s Artisan Pizza, owned by 23-year-old, recognized as one of the 50 Best Pizzerias in the U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local pizzeria is celebrating some major recognition, and the owner has a lot to be proud of. Jay’s Artisan Pizza has been known for its Neopolitan-style pizza for a few years now, and it’s already received accolades in the time.

Most recently, it landed the number 28 spot on a list of the 50 Best Pizzerias in the United States by a respected Italian wine and food blog.

What’s especially impressive is that the owner, Joe Powers, is just 23 years old.

Powers started at Jay’s part-time when it opened taking orders.

Last fall he took over for the previous owner, Jay himself, who moved on to other things. Powers says he owes a lot to jay and the farmers he works with.

“From the day that I started making pizzas here, I loved how you could make something with your hands, put it in the oven, and then take it out, and I, over the years, you understand the techniques, and then working with local farmers and local people who make really awesome and grow really awesome products, and be able to showcase it on the pizza, and be like, hey there’s a farm not too far away that is making unbelievable produce that you can use,” Powers said.

Jay’s Artisan Pizza just went on summer break.

The Kenmore location reopens July 13.