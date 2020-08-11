3 local colleges partner with WellNow Urgent Care for molecular COVID-19 testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, WellNow Urgent Care announced that Daemen College, Niagara University and D’Youville College have partnered up with them for molecular testing on their respective campuses.

Like a flu test, a molecular test requires a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if someone has COVID-19.

Programs offered by WellNow range anywhere from a single-day clinic to multi-week schedules.

Since different schools have different testing requirements, programs may be different from school to school. Clinic dates for each campus will be shared with students and faculty.

“With colleges and universities set to open their doors, providing easily accessible forms of COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff is key to help control the spread of the virus,” said WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, M.D. “Going to college should be a positive experience but due to the pandemic, it is now a health concern. By partnering with schools to offer testing, we’re aiming to help ease some of the fears faced by families and the community alike.”

Colleges and universities that are interested in developing a testing program can email Occmed@WellNow.com.

