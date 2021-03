(WIVB) — The 35th annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale is underway.

Money raised through this event helps support home care services. It also benefits programs Hospice runs at its facilities, and in nursing homes.

The Hospice Bouquet Sale is taking place through March 13. Mixed bouquets cost $10, and tribute bouquets cost $30.

They are available at more than two dozen florists across western New York.