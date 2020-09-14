4 WNY locations nominated for State and National Registers of Historic Places

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo addresses the media on April 24, 2020, while holding an N95 mask sent by a retired Kansas farmer whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo / AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of local landmarks have been nominated for the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the New York State Board for Historic Preservation’s recommendations on Monday morning.

Four of these 18 locations are located in western New York.

Lafayette Flats – Buffalo – Constructed in 1897, the 36-unit apartment building helped provide housing for the city’s growing population up until World War II.

Niagara Lithograph Company – Buffalo – First constructed in 1903, the brick printing plant reflected Buffalo’s role in the growth of the lithograph industry. The building is now being used for apartments, offices and health care-related services.

Our Mother of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church – Blasdell – The church, parochial school and convent, which dates back to the early 1950s, is one of the most intact representations of a mid-20th century church complex in the southtowns.

The Pink House – Wellsville – Built in 1866, the villa includes intact historic-period features like a marble statuary, ice house, three-story carriage barn, gazebo and a building known as the Fossil House. The original owner’s extensive fossil collection was previously kept here. The house remains in family ownership.

“These historic locations highlight so much of what is exceptional about New York and its incredible contributions to our nation’s history,” Cuomo said. “By placing these landmarks on the State and National Registers of Historic Places, we are helping to ensure these places and their caretakers have the funding needed to preserve, improve and promote the best of this great state.”

More than 120,000 historic properties in New York are currently on the National Register of Historic Places.

