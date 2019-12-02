6 local bakeries donating some proceeds to Erie County SPCA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For a limited time, sales from six local bakeries will help the Erie County SPCA.

From December 1-12, a portion of the proceeds from sales of specific items will be donated. It’s part of “Sweets Unleashed.”

Here’s a list of participating bakeries and the products involved:

Just Say Cheesecake – 106 Webster Street, North Tonawanda

– $2 from every petit four sold will be donated

– $2 from every petit four sold will be donated Donut Kraze – 365 Somerville Avenue, Tonawanda

– $2 from every dozen donuts sold will be donated

– $2 from every dozen donuts sold will be donated Early Bird Bakery & Café – 85 Central Avenue, Lancaster

– 50 cents from every cinnamon bun sold will be donated

– 50 cents from every cinnamon bun sold will be donated Fry Baby Donut Company – 336 S. Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

– Item to be determined

– Item to be determined Muscoreil’s Fine Desserts – 3960 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda

– $1.50-$5 per every bag of gourmet dog treats sold will be donated

– $1.50-$5 per every bag of gourmet dog treats sold will be donated Wheatberry Bake Shop – 3985 Harlem Road, Snyder

– 15% of all vegan sales will be donated

More information on Sweets Unleashed can be found here.