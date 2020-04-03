6 more regional colleges postpone or change commencement ceremonies

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, graduates of Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government hold aloft inflatable globes as they celebrate graduating during Harvard University’s commencement exercises in Cambridge, Mass. Colleges across the U.S. have begun cancelling and curtailing spring graduation events amid fears that the new coronavirus will not have subsided before the stretch of April and May when schools typically invite thousands of visitors to campus to honor graduating seniors. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six more colleges in the region have decided to postpone or change their traditional May commencement ceremonies.

Erie Community College

Students expecting to complete their program requirements this Spring can visit ECC’s graduation web page here.

Finger Lakes Community College

Spring graduates will receive their degrees, and transcripts will show a May 2020 graduation date. Alternative plans for a celebration are under development.

Genesee Community College

This semester’s commencement ceremony will be held online. Students and families will receive more information in the near future.

Jamestown Community College

JCC is currently exploring other options following the postponement of its commencement ceremony.

Monroe Community College

MCC’s May commencement ceremony will instead be held in person in early December. Questions can be sent to studentservices@monroecc.edu. Students with questions about their graduation status can email graduation@monroecc.edu.

Niagara County Community College

Commencement ceremonies will be held at a later date. Students can refer to niagaracc.suny.edu/commencement for updates.