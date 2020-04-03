6 more regional colleges postpone or change commencement ceremonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six more colleges in the region have decided to postpone or change their traditional May commencement ceremonies.
Erie Community College
Students expecting to complete their program requirements this Spring can visit ECC’s graduation web page here.
Finger Lakes Community College
Spring graduates will receive their degrees, and transcripts will show a May 2020 graduation date. Alternative plans for a celebration are under development.
Genesee Community College
This semester’s commencement ceremony will be held online. Students and families will receive more information in the near future.
Jamestown Community College
JCC is currently exploring other options following the postponement of its commencement ceremony.
Monroe Community College
MCC’s May commencement ceremony will instead be held in person in early December. Questions can be sent to studentservices@monroecc.edu. Students with questions about their graduation status can email graduation@monroecc.edu.
Niagara County Community College
Commencement ceremonies will be held at a later date. Students can refer to niagaracc.suny.edu/commencement for updates.