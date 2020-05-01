1  of  2
6 WNY businesses get $15,000 each from Citizens Bank

Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Citizens Bank is awarding $195,000 in grants to a number of upstate New York businesses, including six in western New York.

Each of the 13 businesses will receive $15,000 as part of the bank’s Small Business Recovery grant program.

Here is the list, with the local companies in bold lettering.

  • Boys & Girls Club of East Aurora
  • Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns
  • Cornerstone Herkimer LLC
  • Donald A Tucker DDS
  • EnCompass: Resources for Learning
  • Gay Lee LCSW-R
  • Jonathan A Wachspress DDS PC
  • Messy Hands, Happy Hearts LLC
  • Morley’s Bar & Grill LLC
  • Nine’s Foodservice
  • People Against Trafficking Humans Inc. (PATH)
  • Stem Town Inc.
  • The Engaged Elder

Citizens Bank previously announced that it would be committing $5 million to aiding communities.

