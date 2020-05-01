6 WNY businesses get $15,000 each from Citizens Bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Citizens Bank is awarding $195,000 in grants to a number of upstate New York businesses, including six in western New York.
Each of the 13 businesses will receive $15,000 as part of the bank’s Small Business Recovery grant program.
Here is the list, with the local companies in bold lettering.
- Boys & Girls Club of East Aurora
- Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns
- Cornerstone Herkimer LLC
- Donald A Tucker DDS
- EnCompass: Resources for Learning
- Gay Lee LCSW-R
- Jonathan A Wachspress DDS PC
- Messy Hands, Happy Hearts LLC
- Morley’s Bar & Grill LLC
- Nine’s Foodservice
- People Against Trafficking Humans Inc. (PATH)
- Stem Town Inc.
- The Engaged Elder
Citizens Bank previously announced that it would be committing $5 million to aiding communities.
