6 WNY businesses get $15,000 each from Citizens Bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Citizens Bank is awarding $195,000 in grants to a number of upstate New York businesses, including six in western New York.

Each of the 13 businesses will receive $15,000 as part of the bank’s Small Business Recovery grant program.

Here is the list, with the local companies in bold lettering.

Boys & Girls Club of East Aurora

Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns

Cornerstone Herkimer LLC

Donald A Tucker DDS

EnCompass: Resources for Learning

Gay Lee LCSW-R

Jonathan A Wachspress DDS PC

Messy Hands, Happy Hearts LLC

Morley’s Bar & Grill LLC

Nine’s Foodservice

People Against Trafficking Humans Inc. (PATH)

Stem Town Inc.

The Engaged Elder

Citizens Bank previously announced that it would be committing $5 million to aiding communities.

