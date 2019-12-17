7 charged in investigation of adults accused of trying to meet teens for sex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seven people have been arrested after an investigation into adults allegedly trying to meet teens for sex.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says the FBI Child Exploitation Force, as well as Cheektowaga, Hamburg and State police worked together in the investigation.

Prosecutors say the people listed below used social media applications to contact individuals whom they believed to be teens.

According to officials, they traveled to either Cheektowaga or Hamburg to engage in sexual conduct with someone they believed was either a 14-year-old boy or girl.