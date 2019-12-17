7 charged in investigation of adults accused of trying to meet teens for sex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seven people have been arrested after an investigation into adults allegedly trying to meet teens for sex.
The Erie County District Attorney’s office says the FBI Child Exploitation Force, as well as Cheektowaga, Hamburg and State police worked together in the investigation.
Prosecutors say the people listed below used social media applications to contact individuals whom they believed to be teens.
According to officials, they traveled to either Cheektowaga or Hamburg to engage in sexual conduct with someone they believed was either a 14-year-old boy or girl.
- Howard Stives, 47, of Westport — charged with attempted criminal sexual act and attempted disseminating indecent material to minors. Stives is a Level 3 sex offender.
- Kevin Piechowicz, 37, of Buffalo – charged with attempted rape and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Nicholas Sabha, 29, of Lewiston — charged with attempted rape, attempted criminal sexual act and attempted disseminating indecent material to minors.
- Nicholas Shepard, 25, of Springville — charged with attempted rape, attempted disseminating indecent material to minors and attempted enfangering the welfare of a child.
- Richard Zloty, 69, of Orchard Park — charged with attempted rape and attempted criminal sexual act.
- Anthony Aronica, 29, of West Seneca — charged with attempted rape.
- Kristopher Smoyer, 36, of Amherst – charged with attempted rape.