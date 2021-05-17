AAA: Gas prices in WNY are cheaper than the state average

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to AAA, the national average price of gas has gone up eight cents, surpassing three dollars. It’s also more than a dollar higher than it was at this time last year.

New York’s average is just a cent higher than the national average, and it’s six cents higher than last week.

U.S. average: $3.05/gallon ($1.88 in 2020)

New York average: $3.06/gallon ($2.16 in 2020)

Still, on average, gas is cheaper than $3/gallon in the areas of Batavia, Rochester, Buffalo and Ithaca. Here are the average prices across different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.96 (up two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.96 (up three cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.98 (up three cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.99 (up two cents since last week)

Rome – $3.07 (up four cents since last week)

Syracuse – $3.00 (up six cents since last week)

Watertown – $3.07 (up four cents since last week)

“The Colonial Pipeline shutdown lead to an increase in gas prices at the national level at a time when prices were already rising due to higher crude prices and demand ahead of Memorial Day…States that have been experiencing supply strain should get relief with a decline in prices in coming days.” AAA

AAA says that Memorial Day typically results in some of the year’s highest gas prices. The organization does not expect this to keep people from traveling this year.