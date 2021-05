BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Children as young as 12 can be vaccinated against COVID-19. The FDA announced Monday the Pfizer vaccine is authorized to anyone 12 years and older. Previously, only those ages 16 and up could get vaccinated.

"We know this is a big step for our country," said FDA Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock. "Vaccinating a younger population brings us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic."