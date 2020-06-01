AAA offering online Medicare workshops for different age groups

In this June 15, 2018 photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This month, AAA is offering free, online Medicare workshops for people.

They will cover the four main parts of Medicare — hospital insurance, medical insurance, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage.

There are two for each category — 65 or younger (June 3, 17) and 65 and older (June 4, 18).

Here are the sign up links for each, which occur at 2 p.m. every time:

