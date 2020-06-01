Breaking News
WNY expected to enter Phase Two of reopening schedule on Tuesday
AAA offering online Medicare workshops for different age groups

In this June 15, 2018 photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This month, AAA is offering free, online Medicare workshops for people.

They will cover the four main parts of Medicare — hospital insurance, medical insurance, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage.

There are two for each category — 65 or younger (June 3, 17) and 65 and older (June 4, 18).

Here are the sign up links for each, which occur at 2 p.m. every time:

