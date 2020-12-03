AAA offers tips to avoid road rage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials with AAA are urging drivers to keep their cool as research shows both men and women tend to have aggressive driving behaviors.

Data gathered by AAA shows that men tend to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously, make rude gestures or honk at other drivers more than women.

The survey finds that women also admit to some dangerous driving habits, like running red lights. But overall, the study shows younger male and female drivers tend to be more aggressive than older drivers.

Regardless of gender, nearly eight in ten American drivers demonstrate aggressive behaviors when behind the wheel. Speeding tops the list, and officials warn that speeding does not save time on the road.

The average amount of time saved on a five-mile trip, driving 65 MPH on a 45 MPH road, is only 1.9 minutes.

To help manage aggressive driving, AAA is offering some tips: