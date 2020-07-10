AAA predicts 97% of summer travel will be road trips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–AAA is predicting that 97% of all summer travel will be road trips.

Officials in Western New York are already seeing some summer travel trends.

They are seeing a higher number of battery calls amid the extreme heat.

Cooling and overheating issues are also on the rise because of the hot weather.

AAA is also seeing more lockout calls as people leave their cars running with the AC on.

They advise drivers to have their car’s battery, engine, and tires checked before going on a long road trip.