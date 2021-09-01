AAA reminds drivers to be extra careful as school year kicks off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the school starts up for many across Western New York, AAA is urging drivers to be extra cautious.

The organization kicked off its annual “School’s Open – Drive Carefully” campaign Wednesday.

AAA says car accidents are the leading cause of death in children ages five to 14 years old.

State Senator and Transportation Committee Chair Tim Kennedy, says drivers need to be mindful of their surroundings.

“If you’re getting to your car, you’re putting that key into the ignition, make sure you’ve eliminated distractions,” said NYS Senator Tim Kennedy.

“Put the phones down, pay attention to the road, follow the rules of the road and look out for pedestrians, other motorists, school buses and bicyclists,” he added.

Kennedy also says, just slowing down can reduce the number of school-related pedestrian injuries and deaths.