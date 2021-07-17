AAA urges drivers to slow down and never drive through standing water

(WIVB) — AAA’s Director of Public Relations Elizabeth Carey joined Erica Brecher to discuss how drivers can be safe during severe weather.

AAA says first a foremost, slow down. Carey mentions it doesn’t matter what type of vehicle is being driven, you never know what can happen.

Carey says AAA received multiple calls from people needing help after driving through standing water. Many of their vehicles suffered damage or got stuck. She says never drive through standing water, even if you think you know the road.

She says water damage can cause thousands of dollars to a vehicle’s engine and internal components. Carey mentions it’s important to ensure your windshield wipers are in good shape, headlights are working correctly and directional signals are functioning. It’s important to make sure your car is able to be seen.