Absolut Care filing for bankruptcy protection, closing Orchard Park facility

AURORA PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Absolut Care is filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company says it is trying to get financially reorganized and “better position itself for the future.”

“As we have seen in recent days with the announcement of the closing of Newfane Hospital, health care generally, and specifically long-term care, faces significant challenges,” commented Israel Sherman, CEO of Absolut Care. “We are very confident that we will emerge a much stronger company after these legal proceedings are concluded. It is our expectation that during this process that Patient Care, our employees, and our commitment to excellence will remain our top priority.”

Absolute Care plans to keep its facilities open, except for the one in Orchard Park.

The company says it has received regulatory approval to close that facility.

Regular services at the remaining facilities will continue during the bankruptcy protection process.