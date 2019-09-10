After seeing success in Florida, Higgins wants to expand program to fight algae blooms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins wants to expand a pilot project that he says is successfully fighting harmful algae blooms.

The Army Corps is using the program, but only in Florida.

Higgins wants to see the program carried out in the Great Lakes, so he wrote a letter to the Corps, asking for it to happen.

The Democrat says he is concerned that an algae bloom that impacted the water quality in Toledo, Ohio this summer could hit closer to home.

“I want them to test this new technology on Lake Erie, as it relates to the problem in Toledo,” Higgins said. “Because if it’s not addressed in Toledo, it will eventually visit Buffalo and that will have a devastating impact on the water quality of the Great Lakes.”

Algae blooms were blamed for the deaths of several dogs in both North Carolina and Georgia last month.