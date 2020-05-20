All Seneca Resorts & Casinos shows postponed through September

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — All entertainment shows at Seneca Resorts & Casinos are postponed through September. This includes shows at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Allegany Event Center and outdoor concert venues.

Among the events scheduled were music and comedy performances and fights.

King of the Cage MMA – Seneca Niagara Event Center

Against The Wind: The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience – Bear’s Den Showroom

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Dukes – Bear’s Den Showroom

Big & Rich – Seneca Allegany Event Center

Guitar Shorty – Bear’s Den Showroom

Cedric The Entertainer & Friends – Seneca Niagara Event Center

Mark Farner: American Band – Bear’s Den Showroom

Candlebox – Bear’s Den Showroom

Seneca Fight Night: All Star Boxing – Seneca Niagara Event Center

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals – Bear’s Den Showroom

Belinda Carlisle – Bear’s Den Showroom

Sammy Hagar & The Circle w/Special Guest Night Ranger – Seneca Niagara Outdoor Concert

Many venues across the country have either been cancelling shows or postponing them to later dates amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In New York, casinos are part of Phase Four of the state’s reopening schedule.

Refunds for those who bought tickets will be available up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled date from the original point of purchase, with proof of purchase, Seneca Resorts & Casinos says.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.