All Western New York Pizza Hut locations permanently close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Pizza Hut spokesperson tells News 4 the local franchisee decided to permanently close all 17 dine-in restaurants in Western New York.

Officials say this is the result of the initial temporary closing of Pizza Huts because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Pizza Hut has new franchisees coming into the New York region, and we are hopeful we will be able to serve our customers in this area again in the future,” the spokesperson said.

Below is a list of the stores that have closed:

