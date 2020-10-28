AMBER ALERT: New York State Police searching for missing 2-month-old Natalie Huntington

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon for a missing 2-month-old from Holley, New York.

NYSP officials say the Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office. Orleans County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a child abduction that occurred on Manning Road in Holley around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Police say the missing child is a 2-month-old girl named Natalie Huntington, from Holley, New York. She’s described as 20 inches long, white, with black hair, and blue eyes. Police say a car seat with a pink cover was taken with the child.

Two people wanted by police, who were last seen with the child, are 15-year-old Alyssa Bel and 16-year-old Kevin Huntington Jr.

Bel is described as a 5’1″ white female, with blonde/orange hair, brown eyes, weighing approximately 126 lbs.

Huntington Jr. is described as a 5’7″ white male, with blonde hair, blue eyes, weighing approximately 150 lbs.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 1-866-NYS-AMBER (1-866-697-2623) or 911.

