American Red Cross offering incentives for blood, plasma donors during shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Facing an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, the American Red Cross is in need of donors.

This kind of plasma is collected from patients who have recovered from being infected with COVID-19. It contains antibodies that may help fight the infection.

They say plasma is being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

MORE | Potential plasma donors can sign up to donate here.

The American Red Cross is offering five-dollar Amazon gift cards to thank blood and plasma donors who donate between August 1 and September 3. Those who donate by August 31 will be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, which is redeemable through the 2021 season.

Blood donors can schedule an appointment at this site, through the Blood Donor app, through the Blood Donor skill on an Alexa Echo device, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

